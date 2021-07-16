Barr E S & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barr E S & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.0% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

