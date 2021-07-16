Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 770 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,069,698 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $420.22. 14,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,699. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $396.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

