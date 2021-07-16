Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,646.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,629.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,462. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,466.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,659.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

