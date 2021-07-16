Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 11,044 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,176,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

