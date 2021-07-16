Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 663 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,536.71. 17,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,622. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,399.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

