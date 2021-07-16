Bean Cash (BITB) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $91.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,258,411,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

