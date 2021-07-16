Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bellerophon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. On average, analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 22.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

