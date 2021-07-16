Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Acquires C$41,084.01 in Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Mark Price Eaton bought 77,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,084.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,890,573.17.

Shares of Belo Sun Mining stock opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.48 and a 12-month high of C$1.44. The company has a market cap of C$291.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.75.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

