Belt (BELT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Belt coin can now be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00039862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00108152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00146935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,085.54 or 0.99860680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

