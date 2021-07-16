Benchmark Increases Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $72.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMCSA. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $57.95 on Monday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $265.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

