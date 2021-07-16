Benz Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Benz has a total market capitalization of $459.19 and approximately $644.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benz coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Benz has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00110388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00150230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,981.62 or 1.00229983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io

Benz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

