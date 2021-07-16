Berenberg Bank Increases Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

VCT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded shares of Victrex to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,525 ($32.99).

Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,652 ($34.65) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,509.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.46. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The stock has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 42.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total transaction of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Also, insider Martin Court bought 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

