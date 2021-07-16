Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Up 5.2%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares shot up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.94 and last traded at $44.94. 11,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 999,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $652,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,436,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,183. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after buying an additional 3,651,475 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after purchasing an additional 342,283 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.