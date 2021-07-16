Berry Data (BRY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $111,716.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $111,716.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00039535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00108507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00148673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,142.35 or 0.99885194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

