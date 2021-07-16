BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BetterLife Pharma stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30. BetterLife Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.