BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.97 target price on BHP Group in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.99.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $115,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.