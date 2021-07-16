B&I Capital AG Has $10.23 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

B&I Capital AG boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 3.0% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.57. 16,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $283.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

