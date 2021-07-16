B&I Capital AG Has $755,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

B&I Capital AG lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 0.2% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,892,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,544,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,905. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.93. 618,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,455. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $225.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

