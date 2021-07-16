B&I Capital AG Reduces Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

B&I Capital AG lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for 3.7% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 43,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,805. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

