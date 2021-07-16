Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading 4.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $46.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $34.22. Approximately 1,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,611 shares of company stock worth $6,129,370 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $15,628,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $817.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. Equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

