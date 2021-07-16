Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $160.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,141.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $372,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,194 shares of company stock valued at $28,788,494 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BILL traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $77.87 and a 1-year high of $197.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.09 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.37.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

