Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,667 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.29% of Bill.com worth $35,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,895,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bill.com by 24.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 99.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $372,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,194 shares of company stock valued at $28,788,494 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $179.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.37. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.87 and a 12 month high of $197.71.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

