BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Down 21.5% in June

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $10.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.47. 5,042,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.11. BioNTech has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $252.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

