Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to C$6.50 at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIREF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$6.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.11.

BIREF stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.40.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

