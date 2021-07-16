Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.94 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $38.69 or 0.00121155 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 14% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $677.65 million and approximately $23.94 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.00298149 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00164940 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.