Bitcoinus (BITS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $137.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,476.44 and approximately $137.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,938.98 or 1.00009345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039151 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000871 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

