BitForex Token Trading 29.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One BitForex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BitForex Token has a market cap of $14.47 million and $369,270.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitForex Token has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.03 or 0.00826496 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,271,446,265 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.