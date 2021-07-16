Bithao Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.33 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last week, Bithao has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bithao coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bithao has a total market cap of $13.33 million and $2.68 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00049437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.87 or 0.00837045 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . Bithao’s official message board is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

