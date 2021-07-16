BitMart Token (BMX) Price Down 5.4% This Week

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One BitMart Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $32.42 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00049333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.35 or 0.00837867 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About BitMart Token

BitMart Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 648,054,072 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,944 coins. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

