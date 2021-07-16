BitSend (BSD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. BitSend has a market capitalization of $79,882.40 and approximately $80.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.34 or 0.00385037 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002979 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000247 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.48 or 0.01678968 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,378,725 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

