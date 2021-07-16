Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.11. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.07, with a volume of 12,560 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.20. The company has a market cap of C$231.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.2475124 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

