BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) by 139.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in HireQuest were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQI opened at $18.24 on Friday. HireQuest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.06.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter. HireQuest had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 15.76%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from HireQuest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

