BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,818 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Randolph Bancorp were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

RNDB opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $113.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.86. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter.

Randolph Bancorp Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.