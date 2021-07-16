BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,240 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Nicholas Financial were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Nicholas Financial news, insider James Lougheed sold 19,622 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $740,141.84. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 39,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $436,268.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 157,371 shares of company stock worth $1,732,581 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

