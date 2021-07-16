BlackRock Inc. Purchases 92,930 Shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) by 275.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of StoneMor worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneMor by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in StoneMor in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STON opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $299.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.18. StoneMor Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

