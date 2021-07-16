BlackRock Inc. Purchases 9,481 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Usio worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Usio by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 484,223 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Usio stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $145.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Usio news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $239,665. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

