BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.24% of WidePoint worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 429.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 16,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 182.4% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.23. WidePoint Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $15.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million. WidePoint had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

