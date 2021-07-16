BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Holdings Lowered by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 453,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 47,224 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 148,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 446,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 56,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

