BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $1,001.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLK. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $922.54.

NYSE:BLK traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $879.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,467. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $872.19. The company has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,461.2% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,199 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,379,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

