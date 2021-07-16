BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $975.00 Price Target at Argus

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by Argus from $950.00 to $975.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $922.54.

BLK traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $879.02. 6,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,467. The company has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $872.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

