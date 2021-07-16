Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.45 Million

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $308,504.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockchain Certified Data Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00048928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.87 or 0.00823878 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,024,244 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.