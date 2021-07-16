Blockmason Credit Protocol Trading Down 19.3% This Week (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $328,927.78 and $811.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

