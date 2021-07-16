Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.24 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.210 EPS.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $799.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

