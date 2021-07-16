Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 55,692 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 1,680.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

