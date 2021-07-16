BMO Capital Markets Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$48.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.50 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$158.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.89.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$148.99. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$16.30 and a 1 year high of C$43.92.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 1.6204294 EPS for the current year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

