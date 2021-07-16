BMO Capital Markets Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $103.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 190,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 100,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.