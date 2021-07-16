BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNPQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

