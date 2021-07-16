BNP Paribas SA to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for BNP Paribas in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.64%.

BNPQY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

BNPQY stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

