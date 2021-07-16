Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $58.43, but opened at $56.85. Boise Cascade shares last traded at $57.39, with a volume of 1,019 shares.

Specifically, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,417. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,011,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 134,705.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 30.0% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

