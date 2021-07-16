Bonded Finance Price Tops $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $164,072.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bonded Finance

BOND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

